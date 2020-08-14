2020/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2020

— deaf instructor at a private swimming school

SafeSplash is a nationally recognized school

that teaches safe swimming for everyone.

One of the instructors at the SafeSplash

facility in Colorado is Brian Bennett,

one of the best swimmers in Gallaudet’s

swimming history. At SafeSplash he

demonstrates the swimming strokes and tells

his hearing students to copy him stroke

for stroke. At that private school, he

won the Instructor of the Year honor.

— changing the routine rail station announcements

There are rapid rail systems in major American

cities. Many of these have read-out displays

announcing the next stops. How many of these

systems can change from next-stop announcements

to emergency announcements? This was the issue

an activist pointed out.

— a sad incident at a deaf school

New York State School for the Deaf was defaced

by graffiti on its property. The person doing

the graffiti work was:

a former student

and also

a frustrated job applicant at his alma mater

Very sad.

