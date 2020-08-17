2020/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2020

— White House, we hands off

The White House has been slapped with a lawsuit

for refusing to provide interpreters during

Covid-19 press conferences. The White House

basically responded as this – we are hands off

with interpreters; we have nothing to do with it.

What about ADA? This is why we have many, many

pro-ADA and anti-ADA attorneys fighting each other!

— some hearing people think all deaf people are same

Everyone knows that two hearing people are not the

same. Yet why is it that some hearing people think

all deaf people are the same (meaning all deaf people

can lipread; all deaf people know ASL; all deaf people

are mute, etc)

— Deaf In Government

There is an organization called “Deaf In Government”

meaning federal government and it has been around

for years. These deaf employees in federal government

advocate for their promotion opportunities, captions

during training sessions and interpreters during

important meetings. At an event, a very high level

federal government administrator said:

I am not comfortable when these deaf employees

fight for their rights and needs as it was never

a problem with me

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/