2020/08/18

— circuit courts vs circuit courts

No two attorneys agree on ADA. The same

goes for federal circuit court judges.

On one side is Third, Fifth, Sixth and Ninth

Federal Circuits. On the other side is the

First, Second and Seventh Federal Circuits.

One circuit, the 11th, is neutral. Smart

attorneys try to find the right Federal

Circuit court that will agree with them!

This is not a joke – rights to captions,

rights to interpreters and rights to other

things are very important to the deaf.

— cartoon music for deaf

Many deaf people try to follow the music

and are frustrated. Aaron Ziegler, not

deaf, has come up with a special series

of videos, that look like cartoons.

The characters in the videos jump around

here and there, up and down, depending

on musical beats. He was honored by

the Ohio Invention Convention for

this idea.

— simple or difficult for hearing

An interpreter suggested a list of 30 simple

gestures – such as where, restroom, follow

me, etc? This would be used by hearing people

that know nothing about ASL to try to

communicate with the deaf. Will this work?

DeafDigest has doubts. Simple gestures are

often overwhelming to some hearing people!

