2020/08/19

— deaf correctional officer

Could a deaf person function as a correctional

officer, especially with locked up young men?

One did – it was Jack Van Natta in Pennsylvania.

He did not know ASL and functioned as a hearing

person. There was a deaf woman working as

correctional officer in Arizona; not sure if

she is still at it.

— event planner ignores the needs of the deaf

An event planner gave this advice – to make sure

the acoustics in the meeting rooms and the banquet

hall would work for the hard of hearing. Yet, not

a single word about accommodating the needs of

deaf conventioneers – visibility sightlines,

interpreters, captions, etc. Very disappointing

about ignoring the needs of the deaf.

— all-deaf kitchen staff

A kitchen staff consisting of a deaf executive chef,

deaf head chef, deaf sous chef, deaf station chef,

deaf line cooks, deaf waiters and deaf runners?

And even of deaf front hosts greeting the patrons?

Why not! There was a story of a fancy, pricey

restaurant having an all-female kitchen staff.

DeafDigest is not talking about small cafes

hiring the deaf, but of these great restaurants

doing the same!

