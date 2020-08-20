2020/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2020
— open captions and these big movie chains
AMC theaters are supposed to reopen today.
Regal Cinemas are supposed to reopen Friday.
AMC will be charging 15 cents admission
per movie. This is not a joke.
Do not know how much in admission would
Regal charge per movie.
Open captions in these movie chains?
Because of Covid-19 these captioning
devices may be at risk, therefore
open captions carry no health risk!
— fast-talking bosses
Many deaf employees have this big problem –
that bosses talk too fast and would not slow
down and do not like to write things down
on paper. ADA? Yes, but there are always
last minute, unexpected issues at work that
force the bosses to deal with these situations.
Sigh!
— to listen or to ignore
Deaf people have issues (ADA, interpreters,
captions, communications, etc). New hearing
candidates for these political offices know
ZERO about deaf issues. When deaf leaders
come to them with these issues, most candidates
just either smile, nod their heads and make
fake promises and immediately throw these
out of their minds. There are always these
rare candidates that listen and take these
seriously. Brittni Kiick, who is campaigning
for the Livermore City Council (CA) seat,
said that she is taking Deaf Issues seriously.
Just hope if she wins she will follow up on
these Deaf Promises.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/