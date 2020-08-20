2020/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2020

— open captions and these big movie chains

AMC theaters are supposed to reopen today.

Regal Cinemas are supposed to reopen Friday.

AMC will be charging 15 cents admission

per movie. This is not a joke.

Do not know how much in admission would

Regal charge per movie.

Open captions in these movie chains?

Because of Covid-19 these captioning

devices may be at risk, therefore

open captions carry no health risk!

— fast-talking bosses

Many deaf employees have this big problem –

that bosses talk too fast and would not slow

down and do not like to write things down

on paper. ADA? Yes, but there are always

last minute, unexpected issues at work that

force the bosses to deal with these situations.

Sigh!

— to listen or to ignore

Deaf people have issues (ADA, interpreters,

captions, communications, etc). New hearing

candidates for these political offices know

ZERO about deaf issues. When deaf leaders

come to them with these issues, most candidates

just either smile, nod their heads and make

fake promises and immediately throw these

out of their minds. There are always these

rare candidates that listen and take these

seriously. Brittni Kiick, who is campaigning

for the Livermore City Council (CA) seat,

said that she is taking Deaf Issues seriously.

Just hope if she wins she will follow up on

these Deaf Promises.

