2020/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2020
— deaf partnership with a powerful person in Hollywood
Most, if not all, Hollywood people do not work with
the deaf, nor offer them opportunities in the
entertainment field. Daniel Dae Kim did, giving
Nyle DiMarco an opportunity to produce a soon-to-be
filmed comedy. Just one break in Hollywood and
Daniel Dae Kim offered it to Nyle DiMarco.
Hope this opens the door to many deaf hopefuls.
— getting a prized apprenticeship
Rolls-Royce is one of the world’s best cars.
The mechanics must do a perfect job with
these Rolls-Royce cars. This means hiring
world’s best mechanics! And becoming an
apprentice Rolls-Royce mechanic is almost
impossible. But for Reuben Litherland, who
is deaf and dreams of becoming a master
mechanic, he just won an apprenticeship
with Rolls-Royce. DeafDigest does not know
if Rolls-Royce has ever hired deaf mechanics
in the past.
— designing popular micro sunglasses
Fads come and go. Styles come and go. Right
now the hot thing on the market is micro sunglasses.
Christianah Jones designs her own line of
micro sunglasses. And one of her customers
was Beyoncé. Christianah Jones is deaf, but
functions as a hearing person.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/