2020/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2020

— deaf partnership with a powerful person in Hollywood

Most, if not all, Hollywood people do not work with

the deaf, nor offer them opportunities in the

entertainment field. Daniel Dae Kim did, giving

Nyle DiMarco an opportunity to produce a soon-to-be

filmed comedy. Just one break in Hollywood and

Daniel Dae Kim offered it to Nyle DiMarco.

Hope this opens the door to many deaf hopefuls.

— getting a prized apprenticeship

Rolls-Royce is one of the world’s best cars.

The mechanics must do a perfect job with

these Rolls-Royce cars. This means hiring

world’s best mechanics! And becoming an

apprentice Rolls-Royce mechanic is almost

impossible. But for Reuben Litherland, who

is deaf and dreams of becoming a master

mechanic, he just won an apprenticeship

with Rolls-Royce. DeafDigest does not know

if Rolls-Royce has ever hired deaf mechanics

in the past.

— designing popular micro sunglasses

Fads come and go. Styles come and go. Right

now the hot thing on the market is micro sunglasses.

Christianah Jones designs her own line of

micro sunglasses. And one of her customers

was Beyoncé. Christianah Jones is deaf, but

functions as a hearing person.

