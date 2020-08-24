2020/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2020

— deaf man lost his job because of face mask

A deaf man, who does not use sign language,

but relies on lip reading, lost his job as

a building superintendent. Why? No warning.

No explanation. Just fired, period. Does

he have ADA rights? No, if the company

has less than 15 employees. But if there

were no bad reports in his personnel file,

then he was advised to speak to a disability

rights attorney.

— a hearing aid in Lucifer

In a Lucifer TV episdoe, a detective,

looking for something, noticed a hearing

aid beep in one of the characters. Is the

character deaf, and using a hearing aid

to hear better? Or is the character using

a hearing aid as a spying device? Always

an unexplained mystery on a TV thriller!

— delivering packages in China

there was a story of 40 deaf cyclists

delivering packages in parts of Shanghai.

Some of them, in fact, deliver as many

as 300 packages in one day. Easy to deliver

packages? No. 100 deaf cyclists applied

for the job but most couldn’t make it

and gave up. The story stressed that

these deaf cyclists earn equal pay

as compaired to hearing cyclists.

USA? There was a deaf-owned delivery

company in Washington, DC during the

eighties – but the company closed up.

