2020/08/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 25, 2020

— refusing to provide interpreters at news conferences

The White House has refused to provide interpreters

at Covid-19 news conferences. For that reason,

a lawsuit is pending. But it is not just only

the White House that has been refusing. Also

refusing is the BBC turning down the British

Government request to provide interpreters.

White House. BBC. Any others refusing

interpreters?

— ammonia production on a deaf school campus

Is there an ammonia production facility on the

campus of deaf school? There was a story in a

1920 newspaper about this such facility at

Maryland School for the Deaf! Not sure why

people thought it was OK in 1920 because

ammonia is a chemical; and chemical productions

are so dangerous if not carefully monitored.

There was a comment:

how “nervous” everyone gets around deaf people

This comment was made by Jenny Lay-Flurrie,

Microsot accessibility boss.

This comment is partly accurate. There are always

some people that are not nervous being around

deaf people.

This comment should be read as:

how “nerveous” most people gets around deaf people

The woman who made the comment is deaf.

