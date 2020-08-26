2020/08/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 26, 2020

— police arrests an important person

A very important person among the deaf is the

interpreter. Andrew Tolman was interpreting for

the deaf during one of these riots in Portland.

And for reasons, no one knows why, he was pushed

to the ground by the police and then arrested.

The big irony was that the arresting police

officer did not know what to charge the

interpreter with. Despite the arrest, the

county District Attorney would not

prosecute people on these vague charges.

— the deaf architects

How many American architects are deaf or hard of

hearing? The American Institute of Architects

said they have 121 members that have hearing

loss. How many of them use ASL? Do not know.

— open captions hard to read at drive ins

Do drive ins show open captioned movies? Do not

know but it was said that it may be possible

these open captions may be hard to read while

sitting in cars. Reason is lights from nearby

cars and nearby buildings!

