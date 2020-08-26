2020/08/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 26, 2020
— police arrests an important person
A very important person among the deaf is the
interpreter. Andrew Tolman was interpreting for
the deaf during one of these riots in Portland.
And for reasons, no one knows why, he was pushed
to the ground by the police and then arrested.
The big irony was that the arresting police
officer did not know what to charge the
interpreter with. Despite the arrest, the
county District Attorney would not
prosecute people on these vague charges.
— the deaf architects
How many American architects are deaf or hard of
hearing? The American Institute of Architects
said they have 121 members that have hearing
loss. How many of them use ASL? Do not know.
— open captions hard to read at drive ins
Do drive ins show open captioned movies? Do not
know but it was said that it may be possible
these open captions may be hard to read while
sitting in cars. Reason is lights from nearby
cars and nearby buildings!
