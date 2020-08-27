2020/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2020
— one of best jobs for quiet and shy hearing people
There was a list of 11 best jobs for these quiet
and shy hearing people. #8 on the list is
closed captioner. It stressed that they have to
go to school to learn how to type captions at
blazing speed on a non-typewriter keyboard.
— vibrating and flashing radio alerts
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
is making available these low-cost radios for the
deaf. These radio alerts display emergency warning
messages – that will vibrate in beds and also turn
on strobe lights – ideal for the deaf households.
— college degree but uncomfortable working with hearing
There was a newspaper story about deaf man, getting a college
degree in computer systems, but was always uncomfortable
working with hearing people. They don’t involve him in
technical discussions and technical issues. He is
working in a different job where interaction with the
hearing is minimal.
