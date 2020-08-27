2020/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2020

— one of best jobs for quiet and shy hearing people

There was a list of 11 best jobs for these quiet

and shy hearing people. #8 on the list is

closed captioner. It stressed that they have to

go to school to learn how to type captions at

blazing speed on a non-typewriter keyboard.

— vibrating and flashing radio alerts

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

is making available these low-cost radios for the

deaf. These radio alerts display emergency warning

messages – that will vibrate in beds and also turn

on strobe lights – ideal for the deaf households.

— college degree but uncomfortable working with hearing

There was a newspaper story about deaf man, getting a college

degree in computer systems, but was always uncomfortable

working with hearing people. They don’t involve him in

technical discussions and technical issues. He is

working in a different job where interaction with the

hearing is minimal.

