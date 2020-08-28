2020/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2020

— DC Fandome vs Comic-Con

In the world of comic books and action fantasy, there

are two rival organizations – DC Fandome and Comic-Con.

What is the difference between both organizations?

Just one thing – captions and subtitles! DC Fandome

captions everything. Comic-Con doesn’t.

— formal outside training or on-job training

Many employers won’t hire the deaf, saying they

lack formal outside training. They won’t give

the deaf on-job training, yet will give hearing

applicants on-job training!

— Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration doing nothing

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has not been

doing anything to support deaf truck drivers. The same

goes for other trucking organizations, state licensing

agencies and some medical groups – which all say that

the deaf cannot become truck drivers. The deaf are

able to drive trucks right now, but the rights may

be removed – and that is scary.

