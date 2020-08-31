2020/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2020
— DeafDigest thinks Arizona is different from others
Almost all states have a commission for the deaf and
hard of hearing. Not all commissions operate the same.
Anyway Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of
Hearing seems to be different. This commission is
pushing for hearing employers to hire the deaf.
This is great! Other state commissions provide
services, but not jobs. This is probably the responsibility
of state vocational rehabilitation services as well
as with local social service agencies!
— Fortnite squabble with Apple affecting a deaf player
Fortnite, the world wide popular game, is having legal
squabbles with Apple. It has resulted in Apple shutting
down the game from its network. Fortnite has one
deaf pro player who is very popular – Soleil “Ewok”
Wheeler. Would her participation be restricted or
will it continue as always? Just stay tuned.
— world’s most famous deaf-owned business to reopen
Hotel Hassler Roma (Rome, Italy) is one of the world’s
best hotels. It also is the world’s most famous
deaf-owned business. Owner Roberto Wirth is
deaf (attended American School for the Deaf,
Gallaudet and NTID during his younger days).
Anyway, the hotel will reopen on September 1st.
While the restaurant was open, the hotel itself
was closed. He is grooming his hearing twin children
to take over the hotel one day in the future.
When this happens, it no longer will become a
deaf-owned hotel!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/30/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/