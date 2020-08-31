2020/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2020

— DeafDigest thinks Arizona is different from others

Almost all states have a commission for the deaf and

hard of hearing. Not all commissions operate the same.

Anyway Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of

Hearing seems to be different. This commission is

pushing for hearing employers to hire the deaf.

This is great! Other state commissions provide

services, but not jobs. This is probably the responsibility

of state vocational rehabilitation services as well

as with local social service agencies!

— Fortnite squabble with Apple affecting a deaf player

Fortnite, the world wide popular game, is having legal

squabbles with Apple. It has resulted in Apple shutting

down the game from its network. Fortnite has one

deaf pro player who is very popular – Soleil “Ewok”

Wheeler. Would her participation be restricted or

will it continue as always? Just stay tuned.

— world’s most famous deaf-owned business to reopen

Hotel Hassler Roma (Rome, Italy) is one of the world’s

best hotels. It also is the world’s most famous

deaf-owned business. Owner Roberto Wirth is

deaf (attended American School for the Deaf,

Gallaudet and NTID during his younger days).

Anyway, the hotel will reopen on September 1st.

While the restaurant was open, the hotel itself

was closed. He is grooming his hearing twin children

to take over the hotel one day in the future.

When this happens, it no longer will become a

deaf-owned hotel!

