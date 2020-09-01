2020/09/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 1, 2020

— the McDonald’s discriminations

Today’s headline said:

McDonald’s discriminates against Black franchisees, lawsuit claims

True story but not a newspaper headline many years ago:

McDonald’s discriminates against a deaf franchise applicant

In the late 1970’s, a deaf man, that functions as a hearing

person and knowing no ASL, wanted to purchase a McDonald’s

franchise. That man had a lot of money and could easily

afford these franchise start-up fees, but he was turned

down. McDonald’s basically told him a deaf person cannot

own a franchise. Upset, he went to the NAD; at that

time NAD had its own law center, and they tried to

help him win. Don’t know what happened, but there

was no ADA in these days.

— a mask loophole

The state of Indiana allows hearing coaches to take

off their masks if they have a deaf athlete on their

teams. Coaches of teams that have no deaf athletes are

not allowed to take off masks during games and practices.

— something that a deaf actor hates

Many deaf actors only get a few roles in TV episodes.

What they hate the most – is for script writers to

write them off the script! This means they cannot

come back to the same program sometime later on.

Being written off the script is common for hearing

actors, and they more likely will find other roles

in different TV programs. Not always that so with

deaf actors.

