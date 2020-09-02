2020/09/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 2, 2020
— hearing deciding what is best for the deaf
Deaf people pretty much hate it when hearing people
decide what is best for them – without even asking
the deaf for their input and comments. The
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf began during a
conference of 73 participants in 1963 in Indiana.
58 of these participants were hearing; just 15
were deaf. Was the root of RID’s problems and
issues nowadays caused by the majority vote
57 years ago? We don’t know and we hope RID
will fix itself now and move on smoothly.
— difficulty in publishing a sign language dictionary
A sign language dictionary is 80 percent complete but
it has been sidetracked for quite some time. Very
difficult to find an editor that knows sign language
and also knows linguistics. Turnover has been high
in that editorship position, which requires travel
to all parts of the nation, asking around which sign
should be used for which word and so on. That
nation is Rwanda. We already have quite a few sign
language dictionaries in USA.
— the deaf and the TikTok
TikTok is very controversial. Many people love it.
Many people also hate it. What about the deaf?
A TikToker is trying to teach Sign Language, one
TikTok video at a time. The title of the video
series is –
TikToker Uses App to Raise Awareness About the Deaf
Community
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
08/30/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/