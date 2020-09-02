2020/09/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 2, 2020

— hearing deciding what is best for the deaf

Deaf people pretty much hate it when hearing people

decide what is best for them – without even asking

the deaf for their input and comments. The

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf began during a

conference of 73 participants in 1963 in Indiana.

58 of these participants were hearing; just 15

were deaf. Was the root of RID’s problems and

issues nowadays caused by the majority vote

57 years ago? We don’t know and we hope RID

will fix itself now and move on smoothly.

— difficulty in publishing a sign language dictionary

A sign language dictionary is 80 percent complete but

it has been sidetracked for quite some time. Very

difficult to find an editor that knows sign language

and also knows linguistics. Turnover has been high

in that editorship position, which requires travel

to all parts of the nation, asking around which sign

should be used for which word and so on. That

nation is Rwanda. We already have quite a few sign

language dictionaries in USA.

— the deaf and the TikTok

TikTok is very controversial. Many people love it.

Many people also hate it. What about the deaf?

A TikToker is trying to teach Sign Language, one

TikTok video at a time. The title of the video

series is –

TikToker Uses App to Raise Awareness About the Deaf

Community

