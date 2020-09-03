2020/09/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 3, 2020
— a phrase, an insult or not an insult
If a hearing person calls a deaf person
as “deafie” it is an insult
If a deaf person calls his deaf friend
as “deafie” it is not an insult
This was the issue a deaf writer wrote
in her column.
— backing up and removing mask
A deaf person said that many courteous hearing
people would back up (to provide more space)
and then remove the mask – in order to communicate
better. That deaf person said backing up is not
always possible in tight public spaces!
— lip reading allowed or not allowed
A hearing man was convicted of a crime. He filed
an appeal in Iowa, saying witness’s lip reading
of his comments as caught on video, should not be
allowed. The Iowa Court of Appeals disagreed,
saying the lip reader’s description would be allowed.
This may be the reason why we have professional
lip readers!
