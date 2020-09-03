2020/09/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 3, 2020

— a phrase, an insult or not an insult

If a hearing person calls a deaf person

as “deafie” it is an insult

If a deaf person calls his deaf friend

as “deafie” it is not an insult

This was the issue a deaf writer wrote

in her column.

— backing up and removing mask

A deaf person said that many courteous hearing

people would back up (to provide more space)

and then remove the mask – in order to communicate

better. That deaf person said backing up is not

always possible in tight public spaces!

— lip reading allowed or not allowed

A hearing man was convicted of a crime. He filed

an appeal in Iowa, saying witness’s lip reading

of his comments as caught on video, should not be

allowed. The Iowa Court of Appeals disagreed,

saying the lip reader’s description would be allowed.

This may be the reason why we have professional

lip readers!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/30/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/