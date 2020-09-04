2020/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2020

— confessions of a deaf man that functions as hearing

A deaf person (lost without his hearing aid, but functions

as hearing with his hearing aid) said:

I struggle to hear a whisper from few feet away if their

backs are turned to me

I use telephone but must have double amplifier

Cannot always follow the topic (words, yes) on the telephone

I am always having problems with certain frequency ranges

And most frustrating of all, Deaf Militants hate me even

though I use ASL fluently!

— a perfect description of the hated facemask

An advocate said:

Facemasks are almost impossible barrier for the deaf

That advocate is correct. DeafDigest editor hates

the facemask.

— wide range of CI device failures in percentages

A magazine devoted to audiology ran a piece on

CI device failures, requiring repeat operations.

It said failures range from 4 percent to 11 percent.

This is puzzling. While statistics are often

misleading, it is surprising to see a statistical

count of failures in this wide a range of seven

percentage points? DeafDigest thinks this statement

is too confusing to figure it out.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/30/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/