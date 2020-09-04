2020/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2020
— confessions of a deaf man that functions as hearing
A deaf person (lost without his hearing aid, but functions
as hearing with his hearing aid) said:
I struggle to hear a whisper from few feet away if their
backs are turned to me
I use telephone but must have double amplifier
Cannot always follow the topic (words, yes) on the telephone
I am always having problems with certain frequency ranges
And most frustrating of all, Deaf Militants hate me even
though I use ASL fluently!
— a perfect description of the hated facemask
An advocate said:
Facemasks are almost impossible barrier for the deaf
That advocate is correct. DeafDigest editor hates
the facemask.
— wide range of CI device failures in percentages
A magazine devoted to audiology ran a piece on
CI device failures, requiring repeat operations.
It said failures range from 4 percent to 11 percent.
This is puzzling. While statistics are often
misleading, it is surprising to see a statistical
count of failures in this wide a range of seven
percentage points? DeafDigest thinks this statement
is too confusing to figure it out.
