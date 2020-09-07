2020/09/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 7, 2020

— Zoom is bad for a deaf defendant

A deaf person, defending himself in a criminal case,

appeared on the Zoom screen in a court case. His

interpreter had serious technical issues with Zoom.

Making it worse was time lag delays; muffled voices,

and continuous attorney interruptions. Judge’s face

was also hidden from the Zoom screen. And captions

were bad. The judge, giving up, sent the case back

for future recall. The defendant later eventually agreed

for dismissal of case in exchange attendance in anger

management classes.

— interpreting a job interview

A deaf person applied for a job 24 years ago, and

got it. That person continued with the job until

recent retirement. Who served as interpreter for

the deaf person during the job interview? It was

the deaf person’s son. ADA was already six years

old, yet the employer would not hire a professional

interpreter for that interview. Fortunately for the

deaf person and the employer, it was a great hire,

never mind ADA laws were broken!

— batting average of a deaf district attorney

Janine Madera is deaf and serves as the prosecutor

in the Orange County District Attorney’s office

in California. Very challenging for the deaf in the

legal profession – but she is considered a success.

She has prosecuted 72 jury trials in 15 years and

won 58 of these cases, already an impressive batting

average. While she functions as a hearing person,

she uses an interpreter in the court room. Plus

her own bag of tricks (studying body language,

and speaking with an authoritative voice, etc).

Even with the visibility of an interpreter, many

court room observers do not realize her deafness!

