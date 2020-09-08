2020/09/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 8, 2020

— not comfortable with sign language

Ana Rocha, a hearing film director, said in an

interview that she was not comfortable with

sign language. Her film script asked for

a sign-language deaf character. Despite her

discomfort she gave a deaf actress that role.

How many entertainment directors would do

the same thing? Not too many, unfortunately

– but fortunately Rocha did it. Hope other

directors would do the same thing in future roles.

— unable to find employment

A deaf woman said she was turned down 3,000 times

in her search for employment and thinks the reason

is her deafness, that no one wants to hire her.

It is never that easy for a deaf person to find

employment – but there always ways. Examples are

moving from city that is hard to find employment

to another city where finding employment is easier;

networking with family members and friends, always

someone that may know of someone with contacts;

doing some research, finding which employers have

deaf members in their families, meaning they may

be willing to hire deaf people; going to deaf

social service agencies and employment agencies.

No method is perfect but whatever may work would

be great.

— a deaf professional poker player at Las Vegas championships

Richy Mackie, who is deaf, and plays poker

professionally, has been invited to take part at the

Redtooth Poker’s VEGAS100 national final at The Orleans

Hotel and Casino next year. It is not his first trip

to Las Vegas as he competed there professionally three

times in the past. Maybe the fourth time will be the

charm. He is profoundly deaf.

