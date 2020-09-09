2020/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2020
— same Mozzeria or different Mozzeria
Mozzeria has opened up for business in Washington, DC,
serving pizzas. It is being headed by CEO Ryan Maliszewski
and his management team. What about Russell and Melody Stein,
the owners of the San Franciso’s Mozzeria? They serve as
consultants, inasmuch as the current management team hopes
to franchise Mozzeria in other parts of USA at the rate
of two new restaurants per year. Are Mozzeria dishes
delicious? A food critic said:
I love their Duck Pizza and their Burrata dish
Hope the Duck Pizza and Burrata dish will taste as great
in DC as it is in San Francisco?
— new Oscar rules carry hope for deaf in Hollywood
Oscar has changed its rules to create diversity
(ethnic minority, racial minority, the disabled,
the LGBTQ, the deaf/hard of hearing, etc). It will
take effect in 2024, meaning in 2021, 2022 and
2023 Oscar may follow the old rules. Waiting
three years for it to happen? So disappointing!
— our deaf-owned businesses
A newspaper said there are less than 500 known deaf businesses
in the country. Really that few? Many deaf people work at
full time jobs but operate private businesses on the side,
pocketing taxable income. Does that count as part of 500
or as non-500?
