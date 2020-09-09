2020/09/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 9, 2020

— same Mozzeria or different Mozzeria

Mozzeria has opened up for business in Washington, DC,

serving pizzas. It is being headed by CEO Ryan Maliszewski

and his management team. What about Russell and Melody Stein,

the owners of the San Franciso’s Mozzeria? They serve as

consultants, inasmuch as the current management team hopes

to franchise Mozzeria in other parts of USA at the rate

of two new restaurants per year. Are Mozzeria dishes

delicious? A food critic said:

I love their Duck Pizza and their Burrata dish

Hope the Duck Pizza and Burrata dish will taste as great

in DC as it is in San Francisco?

— new Oscar rules carry hope for deaf in Hollywood

Oscar has changed its rules to create diversity

(ethnic minority, racial minority, the disabled,

the LGBTQ, the deaf/hard of hearing, etc). It will

take effect in 2024, meaning in 2021, 2022 and

2023 Oscar may follow the old rules. Waiting

three years for it to happen? So disappointing!

— our deaf-owned businesses

A newspaper said there are less than 500 known deaf businesses

in the country. Really that few? Many deaf people work at

full time jobs but operate private businesses on the side,

pocketing taxable income. Does that count as part of 500

or as non-500?

