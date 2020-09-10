2020/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2020

— old Deaf films better than old Deaf videotapes

For deaf people that wish to preserve Deaf Heritage

or Deaf Culture, they need to realize that saving

old Deaf Films is much better than saving old

Deaf Videotapes! Says who? Says David H. Pierce,

who knows a thing or two about saving old Deaf

Stuff, as he operates Silent Network, which

focuses on these great Deaf History material

saved on videos and films. The Silent Network

banner ad is located on this web page.

— judge says White House “may” have violated ADA

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the White

House “may” have violated federal law by refusing

to provide an interpreter during Covid news conferences.

“May” is the big word that bothers DeafDigest!

It is a big difference between a comment that

mentions “may” as compared to a comment that leaves

out that word. Anyway the White House must provide

a visible ASL interpreter at least on a temporary

basis. DeafDigest will not be surprised if the

White House immediately files an appeal. So

disappointing.

— personal trainer in gym or an all-deaf gym

There are deaf people that go to gyms for physical

work outs. Many of them struggle, trying to understand

the commands of gym directors. Some bring their

own personal trainers. Some do work outs on their

own. What about all-deaf gyms? A deaf member of an

all-deaf gym said it is a big and huge difference.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/06/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/