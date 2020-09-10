2020/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2020
— old Deaf films better than old Deaf videotapes
For deaf people that wish to preserve Deaf Heritage
or Deaf Culture, they need to realize that saving
old Deaf Films is much better than saving old
Deaf Videotapes! Says who? Says David H. Pierce,
who knows a thing or two about saving old Deaf
Stuff, as he operates Silent Network, which
focuses on these great Deaf History material
saved on videos and films. The Silent Network
banner ad is located on this web page.
— judge says White House “may” have violated ADA
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the White
House “may” have violated federal law by refusing
to provide an interpreter during Covid news conferences.
“May” is the big word that bothers DeafDigest!
It is a big difference between a comment that
mentions “may” as compared to a comment that leaves
out that word. Anyway the White House must provide
a visible ASL interpreter at least on a temporary
basis. DeafDigest will not be surprised if the
White House immediately files an appeal. So
disappointing.
— personal trainer in gym or an all-deaf gym
There are deaf people that go to gyms for physical
work outs. Many of them struggle, trying to understand
the commands of gym directors. Some bring their
own personal trainers. Some do work outs on their
own. What about all-deaf gyms? A deaf member of an
all-deaf gym said it is a big and huge difference.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/06/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/