2020/09/11

— too bright or just ok

The Architect Magazine ran a piece on the

new Mozzeria restaurant. What caught DeafDigest

editor’e eye was the apparent brightness

of the restaurant interior, as designed

by a “Deaf Space” architectural firm.

Too bright or just ok, perfect balance

between brightness and darkness? Do not

know – must go into Mozzeria to find out!

Admittedly DeafDigest editor hates to eat

in a very bright restaurant as much as

he hates to eat in a dark restaurant.

— deaf employee’s home needs

Many people, including the deaf, work at home

because of the pandemic. Do hearing employers

realize these deaf work needs? These needs

are password access, access to on-line work

interpreters, chat box to discuss work matters

with fellow employees, captions when work

videos are shown AND hearing employers

willing to write notes (and post them into

PDF formats)? And most important of all –

during these Zoom office meetings, do deaf

employees have equal voice?

— terps’ oops

Do interpreters make mistakes (oops) while

interpreting? A workshop, taking place in

Texas, focuses on how to quickly fix these

mistakes without the deaf in the audience

realizing these oops! To err is human, happens

to all – no matter the professions they are in.

No one is perfect.

