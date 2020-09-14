2020/09/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 14, 2020

— a twist in hiring the deaf

There have been some hearing parents that own big

businesses, but would not hire their deaf

children. There was an obit today – but with a twist –

it said that a deaf son that owned a medical practice

hired his deaf mother to be the office manager!

Being the office manager is not always that easy

a task, hence it is a big deal to hire the deaf.

— no interpreter in a court case

What is going to happen if the appointed interpreter

does not show up in a court case involving the deaf?

An upcoming workshop will be discussing this

situation – suggesting that deaf people have

rights, benefits and challenges in case there

are no interpreters. Really? In almost all cases

the judge will postpone the case.

— company co-started by the deaf now listed on the stock market

Do deaf-owned companies get listed on the stock market? Don’t

really know, but a company that was started by two partners,

one deaf and one hearing, has just got listed. The company

is AI-Media, which is one of USA’s largest captioning

providers. The deaf partner is second in command with

the company operations.

