2020/09/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 15, 2020

— National Labor Relations Board says RID broke no rules

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) deleted facebook

posts that discussed bad union issues and bad working conditions.

This complaint was brought to the attention of the National

Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In a ruling, NRLB said RID’s

actions was legal – because these postings were not made

by RID’s employees but by those not employed by RID!

— Union Pacific Railroad discriminates against deaf train conductor

DeafDigest editor was surprised that we do have a train

conductor that has been deaf most of his life. Train conductors

deal with passengers that never paid for their tickets or with

passengers that missed their stops, etc. He was employed

by the Union Pacific Railroad Company but was fired because

of his deafness. This lawsuit dragged on and just now, the

Seventh Circuit agreed to restart this lawsuit after it

was originally thrown out.

— One of world’s most famous movie comedians was deaf

Leslie Nielsen, the world’s most famous comedian, who made

many people laugh in his movies, was deaf. He passed away

ten years ago. He wore hearing aids all of his life and

for that reason, many people never knew of his deafness.

Take off his hearing aids, he was profoundly deaf.

ASL speaking? No, as he was able to function as a

hearing person.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

09/13/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/