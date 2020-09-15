2020/09/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 15, 2020
— National Labor Relations Board says RID broke no rules
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID) deleted facebook
posts that discussed bad union issues and bad working conditions.
This complaint was brought to the attention of the National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In a ruling, NRLB said RID’s
actions was legal – because these postings were not made
by RID’s employees but by those not employed by RID!
— Union Pacific Railroad discriminates against deaf train conductor
DeafDigest editor was surprised that we do have a train
conductor that has been deaf most of his life. Train conductors
deal with passengers that never paid for their tickets or with
passengers that missed their stops, etc. He was employed
by the Union Pacific Railroad Company but was fired because
of his deafness. This lawsuit dragged on and just now, the
Seventh Circuit agreed to restart this lawsuit after it
was originally thrown out.
— One of world’s most famous movie comedians was deaf
Leslie Nielsen, the world’s most famous comedian, who made
many people laugh in his movies, was deaf. He passed away
ten years ago. He wore hearing aids all of his life and
for that reason, many people never knew of his deafness.
Take off his hearing aids, he was profoundly deaf.
ASL speaking? No, as he was able to function as a
hearing person.
