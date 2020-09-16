2020/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2020

— an expense that many people dread

What is an expense that many hearing people

dread?

Paying for interpreters.

It was mentioned in a newspaper story

and this is why we have the ADA.

— gestures and ASL

There are computers that can recognize

ASL and convert it to text or voice.

These same computers cannot convert

gestures to text or voice!

This was the story of a Netlix engineer

being recognized for programming gestures

into word balloons.

Word balloon? Just a new thing in texts.

— classes for deaf students

A question was asked of an adminstrator of

a mainstreamed program:

What is your plans for deaf students?

The response was disappointing:

We don’t know what to expect.

