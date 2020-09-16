2020/09/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 16, 2020
— an expense that many people dread
What is an expense that many hearing people
dread?
Paying for interpreters.
It was mentioned in a newspaper story
and this is why we have the ADA.
— gestures and ASL
There are computers that can recognize
ASL and convert it to text or voice.
These same computers cannot convert
gestures to text or voice!
This was the story of a Netlix engineer
being recognized for programming gestures
into word balloons.
Word balloon? Just a new thing in texts.
— classes for deaf students
A question was asked of an adminstrator of
a mainstreamed program:
What is your plans for deaf students?
The response was disappointing:
We don’t know what to expect.
