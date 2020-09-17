2020/09/17

— honoring a captioning pioneer

1947:

Emerson Romero, a deaf former silent film actor,

develops the first technique for captioning movies

with sound by splicing images with text between picture

frames, similar to the text cards of the silent film era.

While DeafDigest is not sure if Romero was the first

person to caption a movie, it is great that he is

being recognized. This task was so labor-intensive

and so time-consuming that he was only able to caption

just a few full length movies.

— American deaf child transfers to a deaf school in Canada

An American family, with a deaf child, moved from USA

to Canada. Reason was to have the deaf child attend

classes in Canada, instead of taking classes on-line.

How was this possible. The father is a Canadian citizen

hence making the move possible. The mother who is an

American, was not happy with the on-line classes in USA.

— a big reason to caption the videos

Captioning a video is hard work and time consuming.

No one likes to do it. Yes, there are auto-captions

that could do the job, but captioning accuracy

is a big issue. Anyway one important reason to

caption the video, either manually or automatically

is to locate the video easier during web searches.

