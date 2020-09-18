2020/09/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 18, 2020

— AI and the lost sign languages

There was a story that was titled:

Surprising Ways AI can help recover lost languages

Just add one word:

Surprising Ways AI can help recover lost sign languages

An example of a lost (or dying) sign language is the

Maritime Sign Language. DeafDigest editor saw a

video of a deaf person demonstrating this sign language.

Rest of Canada uses ASL, while in Quebec, the deaf use

French Sign Language. Years ago, the deaf of the

Maritimes used their own sign language. The younger

deaf of the Maritimes use ASL instead.

Would artificial intelligence help save these

lost sign languages? Hope so.

— deafness cures

A deaf woman is writing a book on efforts of her

family to try to cure her deafness. All of these

cures failed. Examples were religious events,

applying herbs, special food, plant-based food,

airplane diving, placing many different objects

into the ear, fake ear drums, opium, tobacco, etc.

These people just could not accept their deafness,

and move on.

— learning sign language five minutes per day

There is an app that says “Learn sign language in

5 minutes per day” – that easy to learn sign

language? No. It requires constant use of

sign language all day to pick up speed both

ways – reading signs and expressing signs.

