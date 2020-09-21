2020/09/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 21, 2020

– impossible in the military

Impossible in the military? A hearing person said

that his father, 90 percent deaf in one ear and

70 percent deaf in the other ear, served in the

military during World War II. The father was

wounded in action and sent home and placed on

limited duty.

No such a thing as percentage deaf; it probably means

Decibel-deaf.

Believe it or not?

— an obit – a deaf caddy

A deaf man passed away recently.

His obit said he was employed as a golf caddy.

note:

never thought of it – but have we had some deaf

working as caddy on a golf course?

— public utility company refuses to write letters

A public utility company is trying to discuss an

issue with a deaf customer. This company refuses

to respond through letters, insisting that the

deaf customer use voice phone to discuss the

ongoing issue. Public utility company ashamed

of its bad grammar and thus avoiding letters?

As a result, the deaf customer refuses to do

business with that public utility company!

