2020/09/21

September 21, 2020
– impossible in the military
Impossible in the military? A hearing person said
that his father, 90 percent deaf in one ear and
70 percent deaf in the other ear, served in the
military during World War II. The father was
wounded in action and sent home and placed on
limited duty.
No such a thing as percentage deaf; it probably means
Decibel-deaf.
Believe it or not?
— an obit – a deaf caddy
A deaf man passed away recently.
His obit said he was employed as a golf caddy.
note:
never thought of it – but have we had some deaf
working as caddy on a golf course?
— public utility company refuses to write letters
A public utility company is trying to discuss an
issue with a deaf customer. This company refuses
to respond through letters, insisting that the
deaf customer use voice phone to discuss the
ongoing issue. Public utility company ashamed
of its bad grammar and thus avoiding letters?
As a result, the deaf customer refuses to do
business with that public utility company!
