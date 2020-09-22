2020/09/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 22, 2020

— a trailblazing interpreter

A newspaper story described an interpreter

as trailblazing. This word means introducing new

ideas or methods. Not sure why that interpreter

was described that way because interpreters have

been operating the same for years and years.

— deaf-hearing team in operating room

Some time ago DeafDigest mentioned that a deaf

mother serving as office manager for her son

in a medical practice. There is another one –

a hearing surgeon has his deaf brother as his

operating room assistant in the OhioHealth

Grant Medical Center. Hope we are seeing more

other deaf-hearing teams in medical facilities

that we don’t yet know about?

— difficult to get a job at law firms

Do private law firms hire deaf attorneys?

Some do, but many don’t. A frustrated

job-seeking deaf attorney said that

he passed his bar exam and has the

support of a society of attorneys,

but not a single offer from a private

law firm. One firm told him he has to

be a rainmaker, meaning bringing in

new clients that the law firm can make

money out of billable hours!

