2020/09/22

— a trailblazing interpreter
A newspaper story described an interpreter
as trailblazing. This word means introducing new
ideas or methods. Not sure why that interpreter
was described that way because interpreters have
been operating the same for years and years.
— deaf-hearing team in operating room
Some time ago DeafDigest mentioned that a deaf
mother serving as office manager for her son
in a medical practice. There is another one –
a hearing surgeon has his deaf brother as his
operating room assistant in the OhioHealth
Grant Medical Center. Hope we are seeing more
other deaf-hearing teams in medical facilities
that we don’t yet know about?
— difficult to get a job at law firms
Do private law firms hire deaf attorneys?
Some do, but many don’t. A frustrated
job-seeking deaf attorney said that
he passed his bar exam and has the
support of a society of attorneys,
but not a single offer from a private
law firm. One firm told him he has to
be a rainmaker, meaning bringing in
new clients that the law firm can make
money out of billable hours!
