2020/09/23

September 23, 2020

— the deaf leak

How often does it happen that the first deaf person learned

about a confidential matter that was revealed by the second

deaf person. It was assumed that the first deaf person knew

about it! Deaf leaks or hearing leaks? Same thing!

— author’s challenge

A hearing author wanted to write a mystery book about an

all-deaf town – and that these deaf people were better off

being deaf than being hearing. His challenge is to make

the story believable otherwise knowledgeable deaf people

would see through this fakery! This was what he said

in a newspaper interview.

— nightmare for hearing mother of two deaf children

The family of hearing mother and two deaf children

live off the grid – with very weak dial-up internet

connection. These deaf children are being remotedly

schooled – requiring all-day wifi links. As a result

she had to drive both girls to a library parking lot

to pick up wifi connection. Other times she has to

use the wifi that town shops and stores offer.

Sometimes wifi is weak, forcing her to drive around

the town, looking for a better connection. She

has asked the school to help but is not getting it.

