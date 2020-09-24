2020/09/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 24, 2020

— Forbes article – true or false

An article in the Forbes Magazine said

a person, who became deaf at the age

of 45, taught herself sign language

and lip reading in a short time, and

that she ended up teaching others.

True or false? Fact or exaggeration?

DeafDigest finds it difficult to

believe.

— Covid-19 hurts sponsorship funds

Professional racers depend on funding from sponsors

to allow them to race their cars. It is much harder

for one deaf racer. He had no problems getting

sponsorship funds from local hearing merchants

in the past. But when Covid-19 hit everyone all

around, sponsorship funds suddenly disappeared.

A hearing racer can somehow get some sponsorship

funds but it is different for deaf racers.

— a panel involving deaf owners of small businesses

There was a panel of deaf owners of small businesses.

The biggest issue among these business owners is

interacting with the hearing. They said:

some hearing employees resist the idea of deaf owner

giving orders and instructions

some hearing customers do not like to be served

by deaf owners

hearing competitors may deliberately create a playing

field that is not level for the deaf business owners

some deaf business owners use hearing family members

to handle telephone calls and for face to face

discussions with hearing customers

