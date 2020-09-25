2020/09/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 25, 2020

— no one forgets a Deaf Legend

Beethoven passed away 193 years ago. Yet

music-lovers and non-music lovers all know

who he was. Very few people are well-remembered

so many years later after their deaths. Beethoven

is in that group of well-remembered select few!

— Deaf Man Cave; Hearing Man Cave

There was a big story in the newspapers about

Hearing Man Cave inside a hidden and

forgotten utility room deep inside, under these

Grand Central (NYC) railroad tracks. It is

illegal and these three employees have gotten

away with it for years until they were caught.

Deaf Man Caves at some Deaf Organizations and at

some Deaf Schools? In a way, yes. There have been

tales over the years of these secret (and

illegal) Man Caves at these Deaf Sites.

DeafDigest editor actually saw one such

Man Cave – but that was years ago.

— Judge’s ruling ordering the White House is flawed

A U.S. district judge in DC ordered the White

House to use ASL interpreters at all Covid-19

press conferences. A win for the deaf? Hope so

because this ruling only applies to Covid-19

briefings and not to all other non-Covid-19

briefings. And what happens if White House

stops these Covid-19 briefings? This is

scary.

