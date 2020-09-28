2020/09/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 28, 2020

— bad Twitter news for the deaf

Many deaf people tweet their short messages

on the Twitter – and here comes the possible

bad news – that it is coming up with voice

messages? If this is the case, would these

voice messages be captioned – on top of

these text Twitter messages?

— something wrong with “What The Deaf Man Heard” movie

It has been said that the movie shown 20 years ago –

“What The Deaf Man Heard” was one of the best TV

movies ever shown. One thing wrong with it – the

main role was played by a Fake-Deaf character.

The movie should have been titled as:

What The Fake Deaf Man Heard

— bypassing the police roadblock

DeafDigest editor lives in downtown Washington, DC

and recently there was a police roadblock on the

street in front of his residence, because of a

nearby public BLM demonstration. DeafDigest

editor opened the car window, and gestured softly

“I sleep there” several times. The police officer

realized the gesture and allowed the car to go

through to enter the parking garage. Many people

fight the police and it often leads to tragic

results – but a smiling gesture, repeated several

times, should not lead to communication problems

or issues!

