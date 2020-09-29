2020/09/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 29, 2020
— a hearing crook cheats about 850 deaf investors
Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, not deaf, was born in
Sweden but is a resident of Thailand. His fake
company – Eastern Metal Securities promised
deaf and hearing investors big earnings from a
fake funded-pension plan, with no risk of losses.
He also said top economists operate the company
with him. The Securities and Exchange Commission
has charged him with this crime, because many of
his deaf victims are Americans. Sad to say, this is
not the first fraud that fooled deaf victims, nor
it is going to be the last. If promises sound too
good to be true, then it is fake.
— Union Pacific is a liar
DeafDigest mentioned a deaf conductor losing
his job with Union Pacific because of his
deafness. This case has bounced between the
federal court and the federal appeals court.
Union Pacific told the appeals judge that
they looked very hard to find ways to
accommodate the conductor’s deafness and
failed. The judge said Union Pacific never
really looked around. In other words,
Union Pacific was lying. For that reason,
the case has restarted.
— law enforcement officer pays the price
In Michigan, a county sheriff made anti-deaf
comments about one of his officers. This
officer filed a lawsuit. As a result, the
sheriff decided not to run for election
again, knowing his opponents would make
a big issue of his anti-deaf comments!
It never pays to make anti-deaf comments.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
09/27/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/