2020/09/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 29, 2020

— a hearing crook cheats about 850 deaf investors

Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, not deaf, was born in

Sweden but is a resident of Thailand. His fake

company – Eastern Metal Securities promised

deaf and hearing investors big earnings from a

fake funded-pension plan, with no risk of losses.

He also said top economists operate the company

with him. The Securities and Exchange Commission

has charged him with this crime, because many of

his deaf victims are Americans. Sad to say, this is

not the first fraud that fooled deaf victims, nor

it is going to be the last. If promises sound too

good to be true, then it is fake.

— Union Pacific is a liar

DeafDigest mentioned a deaf conductor losing

his job with Union Pacific because of his

deafness. This case has bounced between the

federal court and the federal appeals court.

Union Pacific told the appeals judge that

they looked very hard to find ways to

accommodate the conductor’s deafness and

failed. The judge said Union Pacific never

really looked around. In other words,

Union Pacific was lying. For that reason,

the case has restarted.

— law enforcement officer pays the price

In Michigan, a county sheriff made anti-deaf

comments about one of his officers. This

officer filed a lawsuit. As a result, the

sheriff decided not to run for election

again, knowing his opponents would make

a big issue of his anti-deaf comments!

It never pays to make anti-deaf comments.

