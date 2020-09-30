2020/09/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 30, 2020
— police officer confused by deaf-speech
During a traffic stop, the police officer was
confused by the “deaf-speech” of the deaf
driver and asked him if he was drinking!
Apparently the police officer thought
“deaf-speech” may be the “drunken-speech”
by a driver that had one too many.
Fortunately, the deaf driver convinced the
police officer that he was deaf and was not
drunk at all.
— deaf owner of a shipping container factory
Stephen Foster, who is deaf and whose three children
are also deaf, owns Chill Pak, a manufacturer of
plastic-based shipping containers in Missouri.
He said he went out and founded his own company
for one reason – hearing employers would not
give him the opportunities he wanted to do.
Yes, many of his employees are disabled.
— Uber accused of deaf discrimination
A big irony with Uber. Many deaf drivers work
for Uber, and they are happy with the tech
support given them. But deaf passengers are
not happy, saying Uber discriminates against
them. A Human Rights committee is looking into
these accusations. Right hand Uber not getting
along with Left hand Uber!
