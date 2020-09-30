2020/09/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 30, 2020

— police officer confused by deaf-speech

During a traffic stop, the police officer was

confused by the “deaf-speech” of the deaf

driver and asked him if he was drinking!

Apparently the police officer thought

“deaf-speech” may be the “drunken-speech”

by a driver that had one too many.

Fortunately, the deaf driver convinced the

police officer that he was deaf and was not

drunk at all.

— deaf owner of a shipping container factory

Stephen Foster, who is deaf and whose three children

are also deaf, owns Chill Pak, a manufacturer of

plastic-based shipping containers in Missouri.

He said he went out and founded his own company

for one reason – hearing employers would not

give him the opportunities he wanted to do.

Yes, many of his employees are disabled.

— Uber accused of deaf discrimination

A big irony with Uber. Many deaf drivers work

for Uber, and they are happy with the tech

support given them. But deaf passengers are

not happy, saying Uber discriminates against

them. A Human Rights committee is looking into

these accusations. Right hand Uber not getting

along with Left hand Uber!

