2020/10/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 1, 2020

— Tampa Bay Lightning hockey goalie

Andrei Vasilevsky is the goalie with the Stanley

Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning team. His father

(same name) coached the national deaf Russian

hockey team that competed in the Winter Deaflympics.

The story today said that the father “knows” all

of the needed gestures perfectly.

Needed gestures – meaning hockey signs for

skate hard, check hard, move around,

freeze the puck, etc

or

something else (players’ private language)?

— less money to fund relay services

Pretty much not good news – that the FCC

has reduced from $1.58 per minute to $1.30

per minute (for the coming year and half)

to fund deaf relay services. Hope this

does not force our relay services to

go out of business. This is worrisome.

— Forbes Magazine says so

an article in the Forbes Magazine says:

Recognize obviously insulting terms and stop

using or tolerating them

First example was this – deaf and dumb for deaf

and non-speaking or non-verbal

