2020/10/02

— Census Bureau suggests TTY/TDD line

The Census Bureau said the deaf people can

use the TTY/TDD line. A critic said it is

obsolete and many deaf people no longer

use this device, preferring to use relay

service.

— using ASL at 9 months old

There was a story of a 12-year old high IQ

genius, who is not deaf, and the family

was all hearing. The story said he could

understand and use ASL while at the age

of 9 months. Is this a fact story or an

exaggeration?

— a typical interpreting agency

Has Covid-19 impacted privately-owned

interpreting agencies? In the case of

one agency, business dropped to 25

percent of what it was before the

Covid-19 outbreak. This is not good.

