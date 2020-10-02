2020/10/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 2, 2020
— Census Bureau suggests TTY/TDD line
The Census Bureau said the deaf people can
use the TTY/TDD line. A critic said it is
obsolete and many deaf people no longer
use this device, preferring to use relay
service.
— using ASL at 9 months old
There was a story of a 12-year old high IQ
genius, who is not deaf, and the family
was all hearing. The story said he could
understand and use ASL while at the age
of 9 months. Is this a fact story or an
exaggeration?
— a typical interpreting agency
Has Covid-19 impacted privately-owned
interpreting agencies? In the case of
one agency, business dropped to 25
percent of what it was before the
Covid-19 outbreak. This is not good.
