2020/10/05

— second deaf hotel 100 miles away

DeafDigest has mentioned frequently that Roberto

Wirth, a deaf man, owns Hotel Hassler in Rome,

ranked as one of the world’s best hotels. He has

taken over another hotel – Hotel Vannucci,

located in Città della Pieve, which is 100 miles

away from Rome, and is getting a big luxurious

upgrade.

— a person many deaf people hated was census consultant

Many deaf people hated Alexander Graham Bell because

of his anti-ASL, pro-oral advocacy – but way back

in 1900, US Census Bureau hired him as a consultant

on Deaf Questions with the census!

— Too much Zoom may be bad for the deaf

There was a report that too much Zoom may be

bad for the deaf. They get tired of concentrating

hard on lip reading and on ASL, especially when

the screen is somewhat blurry. Plus difficulty

in knowing when it is their turn to speak out on

Zoom!

