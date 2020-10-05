2020/10/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 5, 2020
— second deaf hotel 100 miles away
DeafDigest has mentioned frequently that Roberto
Wirth, a deaf man, owns Hotel Hassler in Rome,
ranked as one of the world’s best hotels. He has
taken over another hotel – Hotel Vannucci,
located in Città della Pieve, which is 100 miles
away from Rome, and is getting a big luxurious
upgrade.
— a person many deaf people hated was census consultant
Many deaf people hated Alexander Graham Bell because
of his anti-ASL, pro-oral advocacy – but way back
in 1900, US Census Bureau hired him as a consultant
on Deaf Questions with the census!
— Too much Zoom may be bad for the deaf
There was a report that too much Zoom may be
bad for the deaf. They get tired of concentrating
hard on lip reading and on ASL, especially when
the screen is somewhat blurry. Plus difficulty
in knowing when it is their turn to speak out on
Zoom!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/04/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/