2020/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2020
— employers that reject deaf do not explain why
Deaf people apply for jobs, knowing ADA is on their
side – yet they get rejected. And because of legal
issues, these employers do not have to explain
why they were turned down! In that case, ADA may
be possibly a joke in job hunting.
— a comment by a movie producer
Michael Madsen, not deaf, is a movie producer and he
made this comment:
I don’t like to make any character a villain
This is great – because his most recent production
involved a deaf character. In the past, many
movie producers would cast a deaf character as
an evil villain. Yes, times have changed, in
small steps.
— a rare deaf person in restaurant industry
there are always restaurant success stories in
that a hearing person would start out as a
dishwasher and then over the years become a
chef and then eventually as restaurant owner.
What about the deaf? Well, Ken Tan, who is deaf,
started his restaurant career as a dishwasher
but moved all the way to the top as restaurant
owner!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/04/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/