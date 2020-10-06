2020/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2020

— employers that reject deaf do not explain why

Deaf people apply for jobs, knowing ADA is on their

side – yet they get rejected. And because of legal

issues, these employers do not have to explain

why they were turned down! In that case, ADA may

be possibly a joke in job hunting.

— a comment by a movie producer

Michael Madsen, not deaf, is a movie producer and he

made this comment:

I don’t like to make any character a villain

This is great – because his most recent production

involved a deaf character. In the past, many

movie producers would cast a deaf character as

an evil villain. Yes, times have changed, in

small steps.

— a rare deaf person in restaurant industry

there are always restaurant success stories in

that a hearing person would start out as a

dishwasher and then over the years become a

chef and then eventually as restaurant owner.

What about the deaf? Well, Ken Tan, who is deaf,

started his restaurant career as a dishwasher

but moved all the way to the top as restaurant

owner!

