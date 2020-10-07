2020/10/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 7, 2020
— deaf attorney’s choice
Some deaf attorneys leave their professions
for different careers. Some deaf attorneys
stay with their profession until they retire.
Said one deaf attorney:
I suffer job discrimination but I ignore it and move on
— a new storefront in Frederick, MD
A new storefront in Frederick, MD, which
has a high deaf population, is Sisters in Style.
It is co-owned by Emilia Doudt and Nikki Reineck,
both of them deaf. It is a clothing boutique.
— deaf author tells public not to buy his book
Adam Pottle, who is deaf, wrote a book for
children – The Most Awesome Character In The World.
He was upset that the publisher drew up some
illustrations in the book that he felt was
racist. He asked the publisher to pull out
the book and the publisher refused. As a result,
he is telling the public not to buy his book.
Unusual? Yes!
