2020/10/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 8, 2020
— deaf can hear without CI or hearing aid
The ‘Monsterland’ Episode 3 (on Hulu network)
has featured Annie, who became deaf because
of an unfortunate incident. Later on, she
suddenly hears music and footsteps. At
this point, the program ends! Realistic
or not realistic?
— Google going into a new Deaf Project
Google is trying to detect sign language
shown in some videos – hoping it can
help communicate with hearing people whose
knowledge of sign language is zero.
Requires some very high level engineering
and programming knowledge.
— frustrations of non-ASL deaf professor in hearing college
A deaf professor, who is non-ASL, is being frustrated
by COVID-19. He depends on lip reading of students in
his classes, and is not able to get closer to them
to read their lips. As a result, his students ask
him less questions and offer less comments.
