2020/10/08

— deaf can hear without CI or hearing aid

The ‘Monsterland’ Episode 3 (on Hulu network)

has featured Annie, who became deaf because

of an unfortunate incident. Later on, she

suddenly hears music and footsteps. At

this point, the program ends! Realistic

or not realistic?

— Google going into a new Deaf Project

Google is trying to detect sign language

shown in some videos – hoping it can

help communicate with hearing people whose

knowledge of sign language is zero.

Requires some very high level engineering

and programming knowledge.

— frustrations of non-ASL deaf professor in hearing college

A deaf professor, who is non-ASL, is being frustrated

by COVID-19. He depends on lip reading of students in

his classes, and is not able to get closer to them

to read their lips. As a result, his students ask

him less questions and offer less comments.

