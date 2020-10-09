2020/10/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 9, 2020
— interruptions, arguments, yelling
The Preidential and the Vice Presidential
debates incolved a lot of interruptions,
arguments and yelling. One thing went
wrong – deaf people knew nothing on what
was going on – for one reason – no
interpreters! Captions, yes, but again,
no interpreters. Whose fault – very
easy – the Commission on Presidential
Debates.
— a big Netflix question
Deaf U is already a media sensation. Everyone
talks about it. This leads to a big Netflix
question – will there be a Deaf U Season 2?
Keep in mind Netflix, some years back, had
a history with the Deaf Community as this
media giant refused to caption their
videos. We had to force them to caption, under
the pain of a lawsuit.
— a logo or a number code
A New Jersey legislator introduced a bill to
require state Motor Vehicle Commission to
affix either a logo or a number code to
indicate the drivers’ deafness. This would
make it easier for police officers to deal
with the deaf. A logo or a number code? This
would be the choice of the deaf driver.
What is your choice?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/04/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/