2020/10/09

— interruptions, arguments, yelling

The Preidential and the Vice Presidential

debates incolved a lot of interruptions,

arguments and yelling. One thing went

wrong – deaf people knew nothing on what

was going on – for one reason – no

interpreters! Captions, yes, but again,

no interpreters. Whose fault – very

easy – the Commission on Presidential

Debates.

— a big Netflix question

Deaf U is already a media sensation. Everyone

talks about it. This leads to a big Netflix

question – will there be a Deaf U Season 2?

Keep in mind Netflix, some years back, had

a history with the Deaf Community as this

media giant refused to caption their

videos. We had to force them to caption, under

the pain of a lawsuit.

— a logo or a number code

A New Jersey legislator introduced a bill to

require state Motor Vehicle Commission to

affix either a logo or a number code to

indicate the drivers’ deafness. This would

make it easier for police officers to deal

with the deaf. A logo or a number code? This

would be the choice of the deaf driver.

What is your choice?

