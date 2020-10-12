2020/10/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 12, 2020
— liking it, now hating it
When Deaf U came out, many people loved it,
now we are reading stories of how many
people now hate it. Can’t win!
— three-years only
A politician, campaigning to win his election,
promised the deaf that he would find funding
for three years to pay for interpreters.
Why three years? Why not permanent funding?
— mental health issues
This is a sad story. A hearing person had mental
issues, tried to tell the world, especially the
police that she is deaf and used fake-sign language
in an effort to prove her deafness! The woman’s
husband, who is not deaf, was helpless when trying
to take care of her.
