2020/10/12

— liking it, now hating it

When Deaf U came out, many people loved it,

now we are reading stories of how many

people now hate it. Can’t win!

— three-years only

A politician, campaigning to win his election,

promised the deaf that he would find funding

for three years to pay for interpreters.

Why three years? Why not permanent funding?

— mental health issues

This is a sad story. A hearing person had mental

issues, tried to tell the world, especially the

police that she is deaf and used fake-sign language

in an effort to prove her deafness! The woman’s

husband, who is not deaf, was helpless when trying

to take care of her.

