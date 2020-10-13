2020/10/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 13, 2020

— captioned news delayed for five hours

Could captioned news be delayed for five hours?

Yes, and the deaf people were happy about it!

Well, in 1973 (7 years before we finally got

our closed captions), the PBS converted

ABC News into open captions. This process

took five hours.

— big reason hearing kids sing songs in ASL

ASL education is pretty much commonplace in many

public high schools and colleges. But for

St. Damian Catholic School in Illinois, there

is a big reason the students use ASL to sing

songs. Because of school Covid-19 rules,

singing is not permitted. Instead, the music

teacher uses ASL with the kids to sing songs!

— battle won, but war is not yet won

The Forbes magazine ran this headline:

How The Deaf Community Challenged The White House—And Won

The corrected headline is this:

How The Deaf Community Challenged The White House—And Won the battle

Battles won does not mean the war is won; for some reason

the White House does not support interpreters and even

if the judge ruled in favor of us, the White House,

on other and future occasions, will still find ways

to avoid interpreters. An example is no interpreters

at the debates.

