2020/10/14

— Deaf U reveals something very shocking

Some hearing people posted on the social media,

expressing their shock that Gallaudet, consisting

of deaf students, has a football team. These

hearing people do not realize that Gallaudet’s

football history is storied – first huddle,

one of nation’s oldest collegiate football

programs, several players moving on to pro

football (not NFL, though) and winning several

conference championships.

— hearing forced to learn sign language

For years, before Covid-19, two neighbors, one

deaf and one hearing, worked together on gardening

projects. Sign language was not necessary as

communication was done via lipreading, body language

and gestures. This has changed – the hearing gardener

had to learn sign language for communication purposes!

— number #1 rule with deaf employees

When employers hire the deaf, they must

realize the #1 rule – ADA, ADA and ADA.

This means accomodations, accomodations

and accomodations. A deaf employee was

fired – and the issue prior to the firing

was – did the employer look for

accomodations first? This is the issue

in an upcoming court case filed by the

fired deaf employee.

