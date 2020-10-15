2020/10/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 15, 2020

— useless robbery

A robbery was useless. A thief robbed a deaf man

of his Cochlear Implants. The thief is hearing and

does not need CI’s and would he think he can

make money selling the stolen devices on the

street? Anyway the police arrested him.

— another case of sudden deafness

DeafDigest editor has known of a man

who became deaf in middle of a telephone

conversation, and another man who went

to bed hearing and woke up deaf. And

now this, a woman became deaf while

walking. Sudden deafness cases are

always mysterious.

— entering doctor’s office is a horrible hassle

Doctors do not permit their patients to just

open the door to walk to their office. This

is due to Covid-19 concerns. One has to

use voice telephone to access the office.

And then to use Zoom to discuss medical

matters with the doctor. Said an angry

deaf patient:

always problems with technology – bad wifi

or screen scrambling around or screen

freezing up.

