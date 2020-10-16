2020/10/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 16, 2020

— the deaf and the family dining table

The deaf, for the most part, has been left

out of the hearing family dining table

conversation in the past. Hearing comments,

if the deaf ask questions are always this –

“never mind” or “it is not important.”

Nowadays, it is made worse when family

members wear masks, cutting off communications

almost completely.

— Microsoft’s Deaf Artificial Intelligence

In the past, Microsoft paid no attention to the

needs of the deaf. Right now, the Deaf Needs are

a priority with Microsoft, especially with

artificial intelligence. Microsoft admitted

that in the past, there was lack of information

regarding the deaf as an artificial intelligence

category. We will wait and see how it all

works out for the benefit of the deaf.

— ASL classes affected by Covid-19 for one reason

There are many hearing students that take ASL

classes on-line, likely via Zoom. A student

explained that Zoom prevents the feeling of

an ASL environment, limitations on viewing

body language that comes with signing,

and seeing closely these facial expressions.

