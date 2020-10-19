2020/10/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 19, 2020

— podcasts becoming ADA-headache for media providers

Podcasts are not captioned. This will lead to ADA

lawsuits. Already one deaf person is talking about

filing a lawsuit over these non-captioned podcasts.

— Beethoven learning sign language

Would Beethoven be given an opportunity

to learn sign language? Author Paul Griffiths

has written a fictional novel titled – Mr Beethoven.

It shows Beethoven traveling to USA to learn

sign language. And there is a twist – that he

would be taught Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language!

It is not the same as ASL, by the way. The

author is not deaf.

— Fresh to Deaf in Youngstown, Ohio

Tiffany Hamilton, who is deaf, owns a food stand

titled Fresh to Deaf, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She sells ready-to-go salads and other

healthy meal choices. Her most popular item

is a fruit drink that she mixes in a blender

and is called Sea Moss Water. She even sells

tamarind, an exotic African fruit. She admits

her business is a challenge because people

of Youngstown do not go for health-based

food but for traditional food.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/18/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/