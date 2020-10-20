2020/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2020
— hearing people looking down on the deaf
A hearing engineer won an award from the
American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
His invention – a sign language glove
(that we have too many of these such
proposed gloves on the market). He said
sign language gloves will make hearing
people proud of the deaf instead of
looking down on the deaf. Really?
— CI engineer said CI is not perfect
A deaf man, who is a CI engineer (his
degree is in electronics engineering)
said CI is not perfect. One reason
is that CI does not function well
in noisy environments. This is his
goal – to make the CI more perfect.
— lipreading fun
Many deaf people are lipreaders. Again,
many deaf people hate to lipread or are
not good lipreaders. Whatever! There
is a new video game – Mega Mouth, which
suggests challenges for deaf lipreaders,
both good or bad or even those that hate
lipreading!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/18/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/