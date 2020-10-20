2020/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2020

— hearing people looking down on the deaf

A hearing engineer won an award from the

American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

His invention – a sign language glove

(that we have too many of these such

proposed gloves on the market). He said

sign language gloves will make hearing

people proud of the deaf instead of

looking down on the deaf. Really?

— CI engineer said CI is not perfect

A deaf man, who is a CI engineer (his

degree is in electronics engineering)

said CI is not perfect. One reason

is that CI does not function well

in noisy environments. This is his

goal – to make the CI more perfect.

— lipreading fun

Many deaf people are lipreaders. Again,

many deaf people hate to lipread or are

not good lipreaders. Whatever! There

is a new video game – Mega Mouth, which

suggests challenges for deaf lipreaders,

both good or bad or even those that hate

lipreading!

