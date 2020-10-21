2020/10/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 21, 2020

— suddenly deaf joins the deaf

Could a suddenly deaf adult feel comfortable

socializing with those that been deaf all

their lives? No, not always – yet there is

a movie – Sound of Metal. It portrays

a suddenly-deaf adult learning ASL and

feeling comfortable with these deaf groups.

Realistic? No. Impossible? It is possible

but not that easy.

— blue instead of white (or yellow)

White and yellow are the common colors

of hearing strobe lights, both for

hearing and for the deaf. But what

about blue strobe lights? The area

around Mount Rainier (in the state of

Washington) has problems dealing with

volcanoes. For that reason, the emergency

people are installing blue strobe lights

to alert residents of these volcanoes.

Why blue instead of white or yellow?

It has been felt that blue strobes would

attract the eyes of the deaf better

than white or yellow.

— deaf writer writes about hearing, not deaf

Deaf authors and writers tend to write about the

deaf, not about the hearing. DeafDigest editor

is no better – always writing about the deaf.

Well, deaf writer Genevieve Barr, who is said

to be a talented writer, was praised for writing

articles about non-deaf issues.

