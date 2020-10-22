2020/10/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 22, 2020

— lost in a long list of priorities

A hearing mother of a deaf child showed up

at a board of education meeting. She wanted

to pass a new rule – that only deaf teachers

can teach the deaf. The problem is that others

spoke up with their long list of suggestions,

meaning the committee members may forget the

“deaf to teach the deaf” suggestion.

— Deaf Author vs Hearing Publisher

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that deaf author

Adam Pottle wanted the public to boycott his

children’s book because the publisher drew

illustrations that he felt was racist. But

the publisher refused to pull out the book

from the shelves. Now, the Deaf Author

won as the publisher agreed to pull out the

book despite feeling that the illustrations

were not racist.

– our Deaf Truck Drivers

It was not too long time ago that the deaf

were allowed to drive trucks. Are they

doing OK with their jobs as truck drivers?

Said an association of truck drivers:

Trucking companies have already had great success

with people who are deaf

This is great!

Some day we will see a deaf truck driver

delivering food to a deaf-owned restaurant.

