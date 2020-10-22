2020/10/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 22, 2020
— lost in a long list of priorities
A hearing mother of a deaf child showed up
at a board of education meeting. She wanted
to pass a new rule – that only deaf teachers
can teach the deaf. The problem is that others
spoke up with their long list of suggestions,
meaning the committee members may forget the
“deaf to teach the deaf” suggestion.
— Deaf Author vs Hearing Publisher
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that deaf author
Adam Pottle wanted the public to boycott his
children’s book because the publisher drew
illustrations that he felt was racist. But
the publisher refused to pull out the book
from the shelves. Now, the Deaf Author
won as the publisher agreed to pull out the
book despite feeling that the illustrations
were not racist.
– our Deaf Truck Drivers
It was not too long time ago that the deaf
were allowed to drive trucks. Are they
doing OK with their jobs as truck drivers?
Said an association of truck drivers:
Trucking companies have already had great success
with people who are deaf
This is great!
Some day we will see a deaf truck driver
delivering food to a deaf-owned restaurant.
